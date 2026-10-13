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NJ Transit riders face disrupted commutes amid final construction of Portal Bridge

By
Aziza Shuler
Aziza Shuler
Aziza Shuler is the Weekend Morning Anchor and Reporter at CBS News New York. Before arriving in New York, Aziza served as the weekend evening anchor and reporter at CBS News Philadelphia.
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Aziza Shuler

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Tuesday marks the first regular weekday commute since NJ Transit began rail service changes this week.

The final phase of construction on the Portal North Bridge is disrupting commutes into Penn Station for the next five weeks. 

NJ Transit says there are about 30,000 daily Midtown Direct riders affected by this change. 

Trains on the Morristown, Gladstone and Montclair-Boonton lines are now being rerouted to Hoboken instead of Penn Station.  

From Hoboken, riders can take the PATH to 33rd Street, the 126 bus to Port Authority, or a New York Waterway ferry to West 39th Street.  

Commuters aren't too happy about more delays and disruptions from NJ Transit.

"I think it's really inconvenient," said Natalie Ortman. "I understand construction has to happen, you've got to keep the roads safe, fix the rails and stuff, make sure the bridges are stable, but for me, it adds an extra 30-45 minutes to my commute."

"I think people are annoyed because, to be honest, in Jersey transit, cancellations are frequent enough to cause delays, and so just another delay is just going to be annoying for people," said commuter Kaylre Greaves.

The last part of construction includes moving the last track off the 116-year-old Portal Bridge and onto the new one over the Hackensack River.

The old bridge has been causing delays for decades. NJ Transit says this upgrade should make commutes much more reliable.

Meanwhile, transportation officials urge riders to give themselves extra time.

Normal service is expected to resume Nov. 15. 

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