Crews continue to monitor hot spots at Port Newark cargo ship fire

NEWARK, N.J. -- Crews were still monitoring hot spots in the cargo ship fire at Port Newark on Sunday, four days after it first started burning.

The Coast Guard says the vessel's 11th deck is being monitored and overhauled to address any remaining heat sources, and they are continuing to dewater spaces as necessary.

Firefighters first responded to the fire Wednesday night. Newark firefighters Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks Jr., 49, were killed.

Funeral services for both firefighters will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

A viewing will be held for Acabou on Wednesday, followed by a funeral Thursday. A viewing for Brooks will be held Thursday, followed by a funeral Friday.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 9:02 PM

