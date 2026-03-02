Blizzard damage forces New Jersey animal refuge to close to public

A New Jersey animal sanctuary has been closed to the public after it suffered major damage in last week's blizzard.

Popcorn Park Animal Refuge is home to roaming peacocks, a camel named Strawberry and many other abandoned, injured and elderly animals, but the haven in Forked River has been unable to reopen because of the latest major snowstorm.

"March 1st we would have started our busy season of the year," said Operations Manager Renee Szorosy.

Animal refuge estimates $10,000 in damage

Popcorn Park said it desperately needs donations to clean up and get estimates to make repairs after some tree branches fell in the winter storm and landed on a fence.

Trees and branches fell all over Popcorn Park during the blizzard in February 2026. CBS News New York

"We're thinking it's been about $10,000 in damage with all of the trees and the branches that have come down," Szorosy said.

She said this winter has been unlike any she ever experienced before.

"Just a few bucks here and there. It really adds up and it makes a difference, and we can get this done and be open in time for the busy season," she said.

Animals with backstories

Every animal at Popcorn Park has a backstory, like Tess, a 22-year-old Japanese macaque, also known as a snow monkey.

According Tess's bio, she was previously used in entertainment and education, but became a little sassy and now has a forever home at the refuge.

Tess, a 22-year-old Japanese macaque, lives at Popcorn Park. CBS News New York

"Every animal here comes here because it has a story and it needs help of some kind, whether it needs a permanent retirement home or it needs rehab and rescue," Szorosy said.

How to donate

Donations can be made by visiting the Associated Humane Societies website, clicking "Make A Donation" and then choosing "Popcorn Park Animal Refuge."