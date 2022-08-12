Polio virus detected in New York City wastewater, health officials urge vaccinations

NEW YORK -- The polio virus has now been detected in New York City wastewater, health officials announced Friday.

A joint release from the state and city health departments said the findings suggest "likely local circulation of the virus."

"For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected," State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a statement Friday. "The detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming, but not surprising. Already, the State Health Department – working with local and federal partners – is responding urgently, continuing case investigation and aggressively assessing spread. The best way to keep adults and children polio-free is through safe and effective immunization – New Yorkers' greatest protection against the worst outcomes of polio, including permanent paralysis and even death."

The virus was previously found in wastewater samples from Rockland and Orange counties.

Last month, New York health officials reported the country's first case of polio in nearly a decade. Officials said a young adult in Rockland County developed paralysis in their legs. They were not vaccinated against the virus.

"The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple – get vaccinated against polio," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in the statement. "With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you're an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine. Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us."

Polio can lead to paralysis of the arms and legs, and can be fatal due to paralysis of the muscles used to breathe or swallow. Most people infected with the virus do not have symptoms, though some experience flu-like symptoms, including sore throat, fever, tiredness, nausea and stomach pain.