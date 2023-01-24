Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Woman gunned down inside Toy Factory Apartments in Jersey City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Woman shot to death in Jersey City apartment
Woman shot to death in Jersey City apartment 00:34

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A woman was shot and killed on Tuesday morning inside an apartment building, police said.

The hunt is on for a suspect.

The shooting happened at The Toy Factory Apartments on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City.

The victim was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A neighbor said she heard the gunfire.

"I really, really heard the shots. It went bang, bang, bang," the neighbor said. "It was quiet and I was going to open my door. Something told me not to open the door. As I passed him coming in the building, going up the elevator and he was coming the opposite way, who knows? He could have shot me."

The victim's name was not immediately released.

CBS2 will have more on this story on the News at 5 p.m.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 12:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.