Police: Woman gunned down inside Toy Factory Apartments in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A woman was shot and killed on Tuesday morning inside an apartment building, police said.

The hunt is on for a suspect.

The shooting happened at The Toy Factory Apartments on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City.

The victim was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A neighbor said she heard the gunfire.

"I really, really heard the shots. It went bang, bang, bang," the neighbor said. "It was quiet and I was going to open my door. Something told me not to open the door. As I passed him coming in the building, going up the elevator and he was coming the opposite way, who knows? He could have shot me."

The victim's name was not immediately released.

