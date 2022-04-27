Police take 2 into custody after 22-year-old woman shot on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Police were investigating on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon after a woman in her 20s was shot.

Investigators taped off a Shore Acres home. CBS2's Ali Bauman was told the victim was shot inside and is currently in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

The NYPD descended on the home on Lyman Avenue by Tompkins Avenue and later said a 22-year-old woman was shot in her torso just after 1 p.m.

First responders rushed the victim to Staten Island University Hospital, where she was being treated.

Police said they have two people in custody, adding it's unclear if the shooters knew the victim, or what the motive was.

But it's still a very developing scene, so CBS2 will continue to provide updates as more details are gathered.