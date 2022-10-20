Police: Man says he was hit in head with sword inside sheath at Chambers Street subway station

NEW YORK - Police are investigating after a man said he was hit in the head with a sword outside a subway station in Manhattan.

The man reported the incident shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Chambers Street station at Park Place and Church Street.

He told police he got in an argument with a man on the train and as they exited the station, the suspect hit him in the head with the sword that was inside its sheath, or cover, at the time. He was taken to the hospital with cuts to his forehead.

Police are searching for the suspect.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke with a man who said he works nearby and saw the victim after the attack.

"He had blood gushing off his forehead and he was talking in a loud voice and yelling. He walked over to a squad car just by Broadway and Park Place and he was talking to the cops that somebody had a samurai sword in his hands and hit him in the face with it," the witness said. "He was saying, 'I didn't do nothing, I didn't do nothing.'"

As police continue to investigate the incident, sources tell CBS2 the victim was arrested in 2017 for putting a fake rice cooker bomb on the subway. He served time in prison for making the terroristic threat and is currently on parole.

Thursday's attack comes less than 12 hours after another subway rider was stabbed Wednesday night on a northbound 2 train on the Upper West Side.

Police said a man stabbed the 26-year-old victim after an argument. The victim's friend then pepper sprayed the suspect. He fled onto a northbound 1 train.

Anyone with information about either stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.