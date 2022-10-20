Subway rider stabbed during argument on Upper West Side 2 train

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a stabbing on the subway overnight.

It happened around 11 p.m. on a northbound 2 train on the Upper West Side.

Police said three men were riding the train when two of them got into an argument. One pulled out a weapon and stabbed the other in the leg and finger.

The 26-year-old victim's friend then pepper sprayed his attacker, who ran away once the train reached the 72nd Street station.

The victim is expected to be OK, but the incident left other riders on edge.

"It doesn't matter what train ride you're on, where you're trying to go, this is just becoming a constant thing for everybody," one man said.

"It's really scary, because I take this train every day to come home from work," a woman added. "Me and my coworkers just got out of work. Imagine if we got out of work early. You never know."

"I'm hopeful, given the history of the NYPD in these cases, that they'll be able to catch and apprehend him quickly," said Jack Niereenberg.

While certain crimes, like shootings, are down since this time last year, transit crime is up around 41% with about 530 more cases, according to the NYPD's latest data.

So far, there's no description of the suspect in this case, and it's unclear what the argument was about.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.