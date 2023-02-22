Police sources: Brothers stabbed, one fatally, in dispute at Manhattan fish market

NEW YORK -- A dispute at a Manhattan fish market turned deadly on Tuesday.

The father of the two men allegedly stabbed by a worker says he wants to get the story straight.

Meanwhile, it's unclear if the store employee will face charges.

Police sources told CBS2 investigators are reviewing video to figure out exactly what happened -- and next steps.

The incident resulted in a father losing a son, and left him praying his other one survives.

"If anybody ever lost a child than you should know how I feel. You should know how I feel," Robert Burrell said.

He should have been celebrating his son's birthday with him. Malik Burrell would have turned 25 on Wednesday, but he was killed. Police say his 29-year-old brother, Robert, was also stabbed by an employee at Fish Express Fish Market on Saint Nicholas Place.

The father of two is still hospitalized.

"They real good kids. They was raised right, raised with manners, being thoughtful," Robert Burrell said.

Police sources say one brother went into the market on Tuesday night, ordered shrimp, and then got into an argument with workers. He allegedly took the food without paying, and an employee then grabbed him and the pair fought.

Sources say he left, returned with his brother and another fight broke out.

Video from inside allegedly shows a 34-year-old worker stab the two men and push them out of the market.

"What I want people to understand is that just because they are saying they stole some shrimp doesn't mean it's so, because it's not adding up. You don't stab nobody, how he stabbed my kids, over no damn shrimp," Robert Burrell said. "This is not no defense. This is none of that. This is clear murder. They did not have no weapons on them."

The market remained closed Wednesday, but CBS2 was told video will determine next steps in the investigation.

A high-ranking police source explained, "If he's fighting them off with a knife, that's one thing. If he's charging at them with the knife, that's something else entirely."

Meanwhile, the family is mourning, sharing the brothers left their grandmother to pick up dinner and never returned.

"She's devastated. She's waiting on them to come back home with the food and they never came home. They never made it back," Robert Burrell said.

CBS2 was told the store employee is in custody and has no criminal record. Police are consulting with the Manhattan district attorney to determine if he will face criminal charges.

CBS2 reached out to the fish market for comment, but did not immediately hear back.