Police seek suspect in deadly stabbing of Kerwin Cox in Crown Heights

NEW YORK - Police have released pictures of the suspect wanted for the deadly stabbing of a man in Brooklyn

Police said 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside a bar on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights

Cox collapsed and later died at the hospital. 

Police said Cox and the suspect got into a verbal dispute, which led to the stabbing. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on October 9, 2022 / 10:12 AM

