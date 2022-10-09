Police seek suspect in deadly stabbing of Kerwin Cox in Crown Heights

Police seek suspect in deadly stabbing of man in Brooklyn

Police seek suspect in deadly stabbing of man in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police have released pictures of the suspect wanted for the deadly stabbing of a man in Brooklyn.

Police said 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside a bar on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights.

Cox collapsed and later died at the hospital.

Police said Cox and the suspect got into a verbal dispute, which led to the stabbing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.