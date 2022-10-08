NYPD: Kerwin Cox fatally stabbed in attack outside Brooklyn bar
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Brooklyn.
It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights.
According to police, 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times and collapsed in front of a bar.
Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died.
A witness told police they saw Cox getting attacked and the suspect taking off.
