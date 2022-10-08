Watch CBS News
NYPD: Kerwin Cox fatally stabbed in attack outside Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Brooklyn

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights

According to police, 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times and collapsed in front of a bar. 

Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died. 

A witness told police they saw Cox getting attacked and the suspect taking off. 

First published on October 8, 2022 / 9:10 AM

