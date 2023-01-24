Watch CBS News
Police seek second person of interest in killing of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez on the Upper West Side

By CBS New York Team

Suspect arrested in brutal killing of Upper West Side woman
NEW YORK -- Police have released an image of a person of interest after a woman's body was found tied up inside her Upper West Side apartment. 

On Saturday, police arrested Lashawn Mackey of Brooklyn, three days after 74-year-old Maria Hernandez was found dead at her ransacked apartment on West 83rd Street. 

On Monday, police announced they were looking for a second person of interest, who was spotted on video with Mackey. 

Maria Terrero, Hernandez's sister, told CBS2 she discovered the body. 

"I'm in shock. I can't believe that, the most terrifying moment of my life," said Terrero. "I found her in the bedroom. She was on the floor, covered with all this stuff."

Police sources said Hernandez was bound and gagged, and her bedroom was ransacked.

Police said Mackey, 47, works at the building. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

