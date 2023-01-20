Watch CBS News
Crime

Maria Hernandez, 74, found dead, tied up in her Upper West Side apartment

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Police are looking into a homicide on the Upper West Side.

The body of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez was found in her apartment on West 83rd Street. Her hands and feet were tied up. 

Her body was discovered by her sister, who hadn't heard from her in some time. 

Police say there were no signs of forced entry and nothing appears to have been stolen. 

Police suspect the incident may have started as a burglary. 

Hernandez's cause of death has not been released. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 12:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.