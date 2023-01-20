Maria Hernandez, 74, found dead, tied up in her Upper West Side apartment

NEW YORK - Police are looking into a homicide on the Upper West Side.

The body of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez was found in her apartment on West 83rd Street. Her hands and feet were tied up.

Her body was discovered by her sister, who hadn't heard from her in some time.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry and nothing appears to have been stolen.

Police suspect the incident may have started as a burglary.

Hernandez's cause of death has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.