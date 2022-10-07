Watch CBS News
Police searching for man on moped after Brooklyn subway slashing

NEW YORK - New video shows the man police are searching for in a subway slashing in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Grant Avenue station. 

Police said the attacker got off a scooter and followed a 45-year-old man into the station. 

He then slashed the victim across the face before he could get through the turnstile, police said. 

The suspect got away on his moped. 

The victim was rushed to the hospital for stiches but is expected to be OK. 

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on October 7, 2022 / 7:57 AM

