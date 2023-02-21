Police searching for driver in hit-and-run that killed man on LIE exit ramp

NEW YORK -- Suffolk County police are searching for the driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Ronkonkoma.

Police say Robert Twiford parked his vehicle on the off ramp of the east bound Long Island Expressway at Exit 60 on Dec. 5. They say he got out, and while in a travel lane, was hit by another car that left the scene.

Twiford was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Shortly after, police say the driver of the second car stopped on Garrity Avenue and examined his vehicle with a flashlight.

A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to an arrest.