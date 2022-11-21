Police search for hit-and-run driver that left 54-year-old with serious head injuries

NEW YORK - Lights and sirens have become a frequent backdrop on Woodhaven Boulevard and 91st Avenue, where early Monday morning another crash led to serious injuries.

Police say a 54-year-old woman was in the crosswalk when a gray sedan hit her and continued driving, leaving the victim with serious head trauma.

"People drive like crazy, you know?" one person said.

"I saw a lot of accidents over here. You see the pole? They put the car inside," said Mohammed Quader.

Quader says just last month his neighbor was struck in the same intersection and rushed to the hospital.

Back in 2019, a 56-year-old man was killed when a hit-and-run driver ran a red light.

Changes are desperately needed, residents argued.

"The problem is the cars, they so fast," one person said.

"Those drivers, they drive 40,45 mph you know?" another person said.

Residents say part of the problem is that pedestrians have less than 45 seconds to cross eight lanes of traffic along with two medians. A tough feat, especially if you struggle with mobility.

SOT: Hector Rodriguez, Queens

"If you have a disadvantage or physical handicap, you won't make it across," said Queens resident Hector Rodriguez.

"My mom is elder. My dad is elder. They can't cross the street. For me, I'm scared," one person said.

The intersection is already equipped with traffic and speed cameras.

Councilmember Joann Ariola's office told us "the area has seen several vehicle-on-vehicle accidents, and the NYPD has stepped up traffic enforcement."

The councilmember says she will be reaching out to the Department of Transportation to search for other solutions.

Officials say they were able to recover a partial plate of the hit-and-run vehicle. They say the car was a gray Kia sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.