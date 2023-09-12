Police: Moped rider injured when stolen car flees officers in Midtown

NEW YORK - Police say a moped rider was injured when they tried to stop a stolen car Monday night in Midtown.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Ninth Avenue near 39th Street.

Police said officers attempted to pull over a Range Rover that had been reported stolen, but the SUV took off. It hit an unoccupied car, then struck a moped.

The moped rider was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

Police said a 21-year-old man was taken into custody, but a female passenger in the Range Rover managed to get away.

