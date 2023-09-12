Watch CBS News
Police: Moped rider injured when stolen car flees officers in Midtown

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - Police say a moped rider was injured when they tried to stop a stolen car Monday night in Midtown

It happened around 10 p.m. on Ninth Avenue near 39th Street. 

Police said officers attempted to pull over a Range Rover that had been reported stolen, but the SUV took off. It hit an unoccupied car, then struck a moped. 

The moped rider was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. 

Police said a 21-year-old man was taken into custody, but a female passenger in the Range Rover managed to get away. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

