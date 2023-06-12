Watch CBS News
Police: Suspects arrested in "assassination" of 19-year-old Daquon Powell in Yonkers

By CBS New York Team

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Investigators made a break in the case of a deadly gang-related shooting in Yonkers.  

City officials released chilling surveillance video Monday from the shooting on May 31.

It shows what police call the "assassination" of 19-year-old Daquon Powell. He was shot six times at point blank range inside a car on Morris Street. 

Matthew Quinones, 20, of Danbury, Conn., is now charged with murder. Five juveniles are also under arrest. 

This was one of several gang shootings recently in the city.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

