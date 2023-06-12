Police: Suspects arrested in "assassination" of 19-year-old Daquon Powell in Yonkers

Suspects arrested in deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Investigators made a break in the case of a deadly gang-related shooting in Yonkers.

City officials released chilling surveillance video Monday from the shooting on May 31.

It shows what police call the "assassination" of 19-year-old Daquon Powell. He was shot six times at point blank range inside a car on Morris Street.

Matthew Quinones, 20, of Danbury, Conn., is now charged with murder. Five juveniles are also under arrest.

This was one of several gang shootings recently in the city.