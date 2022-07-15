Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man whose body was found in Central Park died by homicide

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - There's new information on a mysterious death in Central Park. 

Police are investigating it as a homicide. 

Officers discovered the body of the victim, now identified as 26-year-old Elvis Garcia, in a wooded area near the Central Park Zoo back in September. 

Police say he had a rope tied around his neck. 

He's believed to be homeless. 

So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.


CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 10:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.