Police: Man whose body was found in Central Park died by homicide

NEW YORK - There's new information on a mysterious death in Central Park.

Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Officers discovered the body of the victim, now identified as 26-year-old Elvis Garcia, in a wooded area near the Central Park Zoo back in September.

Police say he had a rope tied around his neck.

He's believed to be homeless.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.



