Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Man randomly hit in head with baseball bat in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man they say randomly hit someone in the head with a baseball bat.

It happened just before 3 p.m. last Thursday in the Bronx.

Police said the man went up to a stranger on Aqueduct Avenue at West 183rd Street and hit him in the head. 

The suspect ran away and is still on the loose. 

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. 

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 11:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.