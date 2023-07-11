Police: Man randomly hit in head with baseball bat in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man they say randomly hit someone in the head with a baseball bat.

It happened just before 3 p.m. last Thursday in the Bronx.

Police said the man went up to a stranger on Aqueduct Avenue at West 183rd Street and hit him in the head.

The suspect ran away and is still on the loose.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.