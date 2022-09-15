Watch CBS News
Police: Man put woman in chokehold, tried to rape her in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man they say attempted to rape a woman in the Bronx. 

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street in East Morrisania. 

Police said the suspect followed a 24-year-old woman, then put her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. 

He also made off with her cellphone after the attack, police said. 

Police said the woman was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. 

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 7:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

