Police: Man punched, robbed in crowded Times Square subway station

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A violent robbery was caught on video during the evening rush at a subway station in Times Square

Police say four suspects can be seen targeting a 26-year-old man for his backpack at the crowded station. 

The victim fell to the ground after being punched in the head.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on the mezzanine level. 

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition and treated for pain and bruising to his face and neck.

Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on May 12, 2022 / 6:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

