Police: Man on moped robs Brooklyn gas station convenience store at gunpoint

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man on a moped they say robbed a gas station convenience store at gunpoint.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 19 at the Bolla Market on Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect forced a 35-year-old employee to hand over $1,000 in cash and $3,000 worth of lottery tickets.

The worker was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.