Police: Man crashes into cars, steals fire department truck in Suffolk County

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Police say a man crashed his car, then stole a fire department vehicle Sunday in Suffolk County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the Long Island Expressway.

Police said the suspect crashed into other cars, then while the road was shut down and the victims were being helped, sped off in a pickup truck owned by the fire department.

Minutes later, he was pulled over and arrested in Holtsville.

The 33-year-old from New Hampshire faces multiple charges, including grand larceny and assault.