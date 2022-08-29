Watch CBS News
Police: Man crashes into cars, steals fire department truck in Suffolk County

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Police say a man crashed his car, then stole a fire department vehicle Sunday in Suffolk County. 

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the Long Island Expressway. 

Police said the suspect crashed into other cars, then while the road was shut down and the victims were being helped, sped off in a pickup truck owned by the fire department. 

Minutes later, he was pulled over and arrested in Holtsville. 

The 33-year-old from New Hampshire faces multiple charges, including grand larceny and assault. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

August 29, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

