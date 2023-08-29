Police: Man charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy in Brooklyn

Police: Man charged in murder of 2-year-old boy in Brooklyn

Police: Man charged in murder of 2-year-old boy in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Investigators say Latrell Lewis was watching his girlfriend's son in Bergen Beach, Brooklyn.

Someone called 911 and when police arrived, they found the boy unresponsive with bruises on his stomach.

The toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Lewis was charged with murder.