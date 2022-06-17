Police: Man accosted 12-year-old girl, 38-year-old woman in Brooklyn groping incidents

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man they say groped at least two people, including a 12-year-old girl.

They say the 12-year-old was accosted on June 12 just after 8 p.m. in a supermarket on Livonia Avenue near Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn.

NYPD

Police say the same suspect accosted a 38-year-old woman on June 14 at 11 a.m. on Rockaway Avenue and Belmont Avenue.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s and has a tattoo on the right side of his face near his eye.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.