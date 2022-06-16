Police make arrest in 2021 stabbing death of Lindenhurst smoke shop owner Kinshuk Patel

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- A respected Long Island businessman who was living the American dream was brutally killed one year ago inside his shop.

Police have just made an arrest.

A family mosaic is missing an essential part.

"So it's very hard. My whole family was dependent on him. Now we are broke totally," Ruchika Patel said of her late husband, devoted family man and hard-working businessman Kinshuk Patel.

The 33-year-old also left behind his 18-month-old and 5-year-old sons.

He was killed inside Dapper Smoke Shop in Lindenhurst last year. Police never gave up on the case, linking a homeless man, 44-year-old Yoel Atzmon, with allegedly using a machete to bludgeon the much-loved entrepreneur during what's believed to have been a botched robbery.

The accused became agitated during arraignment so the judge ordered him held with a psychiatric evaluation.

"We entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf," defense attorney Christopher Gioe said. "Based on what happened in the courtroom today, I felt it was necessary to make doctors check into his competency."

The defendant's brother refused comment.

"They found out who did this murder and I believe in the justice system," said Happi Patel, the victim's uncle.

The district attorney says surveillance video shows the defendant entering Kinshuk Patel's shop, adding he left behind behind a fingerprint and DNA blood evidence.

"No words, no words, my son ...," said Haresh Patel, the victim's son.

Concerned that her husband had not come home after closing, Ruchika Patel said she tried calling and then drove to the shop. The door was wide open, there was shattered glass everywhere, and signs of an obvious, violent struggle.

"He should be in jail his whole life because he wasted a life," Ruchika Patel said.

The Patel family is praying for closure.

"Especially thanks to detectives. It's a good job, one year to close this issue and I request to all the people, please, justice to all family," cousin Sanjay Patel said.

"We are in depression right now," Ruchika Patel added.

Kinshuk Patel emigrated from India His dream always was America. He worked 12 hours a day and had just bought his family a new home.

The defendant is being held without bail. His mental health evaluation is expected to take 30 days.