Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Inwood sex assault suspect may have attacked 2 other joggers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Inwood sex assault suspect may be connected to more crimes
Inwood sex assault suspect may be connected to more crimes 00:27

NEW YORK - Police believe the man wanted for sexually assaulting a jogger in Inwood may have been responsible for two other attacks. 

A 35-year-old woman was jogging Saturday in Fort Tryon Park when police said she was sexually assaulted and robbed by a man who escaped on a dark-colored scooter. 

The same man is believed to have sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman jogging in Fort Washington Park on Sept. 14.

On Sept. 18, a 22-year-old woman was groped while jogging along the Hudson River Greenway Trail. 

Anyone with information about any of the incidents asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 6:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.