Police: Inwood sex assault suspect may have attacked 2 other joggers
NEW YORK - Police believe the man wanted for sexually assaulting a jogger in Inwood may have been responsible for two other attacks.
A 35-year-old woman was jogging Saturday in Fort Tryon Park when police said she was sexually assaulted and robbed by a man who escaped on a dark-colored scooter.
The same man is believed to have sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman jogging in Fort Washington Park on Sept. 14.
On Sept. 18, a 22-year-old woman was groped while jogging along the Hudson River Greenway Trail.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
for more features.