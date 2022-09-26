Watch CBS News
Crime

Police release video of suspect accused of sexually assaulting, robbing jogger in Upper Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New video of sex assault suspect
New video of sex assault suspect 00:18

NEW YORK -- Police have released video of the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was out for a run near an Upper Manhattan park.

It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday on the Hudson River Greenway trail along the Henry Hudson Parkway near Fort Tryon Park.

READ MORE: Police: Woman sexually assaulted while jogging in Upper Manhattan park

Police say the suspect attacked and assaulted the woman as she was running, then stole her watch and cellphone.

He was seen driving off on a moped on Riverside Drive near Plaza Lafayette.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 1:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.