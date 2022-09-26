Police release video of suspect accused of sexually assaulting, robbing jogger in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police have released video of the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was out for a run near an Upper Manhattan park.

It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday on the Hudson River Greenway trail along the Henry Hudson Parkway near Fort Tryon Park.

Police say the suspect attacked and assaulted the woman as she was running, then stole her watch and cellphone.

WANTED ROBBERY: On 9/24/22 @ 10:00 AM vicinity of Henry Hudson Pkwy & Tryon Pl @NYPD34PCT the unknown individual displayed a knife & sexually assaulted the victim before removing her property. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website pic.twitter.com/0yM14M8RQV — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 25, 2022

He was seen driving off on a moped on Riverside Drive near Plaza Lafayette.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.