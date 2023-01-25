Police-involved shooting in Kearny, N.J. under investigation

KEARNY, N.J. -- Police converged on a street in Kearny on Wednesday morning after shots were fired.

The focus of the investigation appeared to be a blue apartment complex. Detectives were seen going in and out of the front door all morning, gathering evidence inside.

Information was limited, but there was a police-involved shooting earlier in the morning on Kearny and Johnston avenues.

It's unclear which agency was involved, but two Hudson County SWAT team trucks were on site.

Shortly after the shooting, officers surrounded the block, even combing through the woods behind by building.

CBS2 was told the Essex County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation, which a spokesperson said is active and ongoing.

There was no immediate word on any suspects in custody or if anyone was injured.