Police make arrest in triple homicide in South Plainfield, N.J.

By Jeff Capellini

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- Police have made an arrest in a triple fatal shooting in Middlesex County.

Officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired at an apartment complex on Coppola Drive in South Plainfield at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man later died at the hospital.

Om Brahm-Bhatt, 23, is facing several charges, including three counts of first-degree murder.

Police have not yet released a possible motive.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 8:30 PM EST

