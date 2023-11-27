Police make arrest in triple homicide in South Plainfield, N.J.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- Police have made an arrest in a triple fatal shooting in Middlesex County.

Officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired at an apartment complex on Coppola Drive in South Plainfield at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man later died at the hospital.

Om Brahm-Bhatt, 23, is facing several charges, including three counts of first-degree murder.

Police have not yet released a possible motive.