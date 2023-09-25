Police investigating suspicious deaths of woman, teenage girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the deaths of a teenage girl and a 37-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

It was a very active scene at 1296 New York Ave., in East Flatbush on Monday afternoon. Investigators are looking at an apartment in a four-story building, where they found two people deceased.

What we do know is police were called to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. for a wellness check. When they entered the apartment they said they found a 37-year-old woman with stab wounds to her face and a 14-year-old girl with head trauma.

Police are working to find out the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including the relationship between the two victims and whether they lived in the apartment.

Police are calling the deaths suspicious, but have yet to rule them as homicides.

No arrests have been made and no one was taken into custody.

Please stay with CBS New York for more on this developing story.