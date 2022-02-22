Watch CBS News

Police: Armed man pretends to be officer to fill up on gas in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying a man they say impersonated a police officer to fill up on gas.

Police say it happened at 9 p.m. on Jan. 30 at a gas station at Hamilton Avenue and Centre Street in Brooklyn.

Police say the suspect parked a blue BMW sedan at the pumps and walked up to the station employee while carrying a gun in a holster on his hip. The suspect claimed he was a police officer and then demanded gas, police said. The employee, 39, complied, and gave him about $70 worth of gas.

The suspect then drove off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

