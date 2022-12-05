Police: 96-year-old man in wheelchair shot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who shot a 96-year-old man in a wheelchair in Brooklyn.

The man was shot in the right leg as he sat in his wheelchair Monday morning on Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.

It all started when the suspect, a man with a pony tail, robbed a woman of her phone and jacket at the playground of the Kingsborough Houses nearby. The suspect wanted more, and fired a shot as the woman ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The woman the suspect robbed was not injured.

