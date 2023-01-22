Police charge Lashawn Mackey of Brooklyn in brutal killing of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez

NEW YORK -- Police charged a man with murder after a woman's body was found tied up inside her Upper West Side apartment.

Police arrested Lashawn Mackey of Brooklyn on Saturday, three days after 74-year-old Maria Hernandez was found dead at her ransacked apartment on West 83rd Street.

Maria Terrero, Hernandez's sister, told CBS2 she discovered the body.

"I'm in shock. I can't believe that, the most terrifying moment of my life," said Terrero. "I found her in the bedroom. She was on the floor, covered with all this stuff."

Police sources said Hernandez was bound and gagged, and her bedroom was ransacked.

Police said Mackey, 47, works at the building. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary.

Investigators previously said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and nothing appeared to be taken.

The medical examiner will determine Hernandez's cause of death.