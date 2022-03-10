Police: Burglars caught on video inside bodega in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police say a pair of burglars stole $4,000 from a bodega in Brooklyn.

It happened while the store was closed around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 26 on Nicholas Avenue near O'Brien Place.

Police said the suspects cut the lock on the door and stole $4,000 from the cash register.

They allegedly tried to take an ATM, too.

Police said they disconnected the machine from the wall and moved it into the basement, but could not get it out of the store.

The suspects took off in a black four-door sedan heading west on O'Brien Place.

