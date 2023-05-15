Watch CBS News
Police: At least 7 people hurt in school bus crash in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Multiple people were hurt in a school bus crash in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

Police say at approximately 3:15 p.m. there was a collision involving the bus and two vehicles at Einstein Loop off the Hutchinson River Parkway. At least seven people were injured, including one critically.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bus or what led to the accident.

The victims were transported to Jacobi Hospital.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 6:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

