Police: At least 7 people hurt in school bus crash in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Multiple people were hurt in a school bus crash in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

Police say at approximately 3:15 p.m. there was a collision involving the bus and two vehicles at Einstein Loop off the Hutchinson River Parkway. At least seven people were injured, including one critically.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bus or what led to the accident.

The victims were transported to Jacobi Hospital.

