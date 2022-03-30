Watch CBS News

Police: Ashley Martin charged with leaving the scene of an accident after Bellmore hit and run

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

BELLMORE, N.Y. - A 20-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being mowed down in Nassau County. 

It happened in Bellmore as the woman crossed Sunrise Highway at Bedford Avenue just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. 

Police say she suffered severe head trauma. 

Police say Ashley Martin, 26, of Lindenhurst, surrendered to them a short time later. 

Martin is charged with leaving the scene of an accident. She is set to be arraigned Wednesday. 

First published on March 30, 2022 / 10:44 AM

