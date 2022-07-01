Watch CBS News
Police: American, POW flags cut down at VFW post in Paramus

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

American flag cut down at Paramus VFW post
American flag cut down at Paramus VFW post 00:27

PARAMUS, N.J. - Paramus Police are trying to find whoever cut down the flag pole at a VFW post. 

The American flag and POW flags were flying on the pole that was cut down. 

The damage was discovered the morning of June 29. 

Members of VFW Post 6699 gathered the flags in the appropriate manner once they discovered the damage, Paramus Police said. 

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call Paramus Police at (201) 262-3400. 

