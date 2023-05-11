Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: 8-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in Brownsville, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Search for car in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Search for car in Brooklyn hit-and-run 00:21

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck an 8-year-old girl earlier this week in Brooklyn. 

Police say the girl was walking with her teenage brother and sister when she was hit Monday in Brownsville.

She suffered a broken leg and pelvis.

Police are now searching for a gray Nissan Altima that fled the scene. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 7:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.