Police: 8-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in Brownsville, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck an 8-year-old girl earlier this week in Brooklyn.

Police say the girl was walking with her teenage brother and sister when she was hit Monday in Brownsville.

She suffered a broken leg and pelvis.

Police are now searching for a gray Nissan Altima that fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.