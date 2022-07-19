Watch CBS News
Police: 29-year-old man struck by hit-and-run driver crossing Bronx street

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man critically hurt in Bronx hit-and-run
Man critically hurt in Bronx hit-and-run 00:19

NEW YORK - A 29-year-old man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver late Monday night in the Bronx. 

It happened just before midnight at 169th Street and Morris Avenue in Morrisania. 

Police said the victim was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. 

The vehicle was found a few blocks away, but the driver fled on foot. 

It's unclear if the SUV was stolen. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 7:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

