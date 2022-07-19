Police: 29-year-old man struck by hit-and-run driver crossing Bronx street

NEW YORK - A 29-year-old man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver late Monday night in the Bronx.

It happened just before midnight at 169th Street and Morris Avenue in Morrisania.

Police said the victim was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The vehicle was found a few blocks away, but the driver fled on foot.

It's unclear if the SUV was stolen.

