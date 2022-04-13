Police: 21-year-old killed, 3 others wounded in Bronx shootout
NEW YORK -- Police say a man is dead and three other people are wounded following a shootout overnight in the Bronx.
It happened around 11 p.m. on Olinville Avenue in Williamsbridge.
Police said 21-year-old Jesse Bynum died after being shot in the head.
So far, no arrests have been reported.
This was one of four shootings since 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Bronx and Brooklyn that left a total of two dead and five wounded.
Anyone with any information about the shootings is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
