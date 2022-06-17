Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: 2-year-old boy struck by hit-and-run scooter rider on Lower East Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2-year-old struck by scooter
2-year-old struck by scooter 00:24

NEW YORK - Police are hoping for the public's help identifying a man they say hit a 2-year-old boy with a scooter in Manhattan. 

It happened back on June 2 at the intersection of Suffolk and East Houston streets on the Lower East Side

Police said the boy was crossing the street with his father when he was struck. 

He suffered multiple cuts and scrapes and was evaluated by EMS at the scene. 

Police said the suspect took off riding the red and green scooter. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 6:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.