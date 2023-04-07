Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: 18-year-old stabbed to death on subway in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

18-year-old stabbed to death on Brooklyn subway
18-year-old stabbed to death on Brooklyn subway 00:20

NEW YORK - An 18-year-old was stabbed to death on the subway overnight in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on a D train pulling into 4th Avenue and Pacific Street. 

Police said two young men got into some sort of fight, leading to the stabbing.

The victim was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital but did not survive. 

Police said the suspect ran off. 

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 6:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.