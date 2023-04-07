Police: 18-year-old stabbed to death on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An 18-year-old was stabbed to death on the subway overnight in Brooklyn.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on a D train pulling into 4th Avenue and Pacific Street.

Police said two young men got into some sort of fight, leading to the stabbing.

The victim was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital but did not survive.

Police said the suspect ran off.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.