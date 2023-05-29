Police: 16-year-old stabbed in neck with switchblade during fight in the Bronx

16-year-old stabbed with switchblade in the Bronx

16-year-old stabbed with switchblade in the Bronx

16-year-old stabbed with switchblade in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old was stabbed in the neck Sunday in the Bronx.

Police released a photo of the suspect they're searching for Monday.

Investigators say the victim got into a dispute with the suspect around 8 p.m. near Richman Plaza and Matthewson Road.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the right side of the neck with a switchblade.

The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.