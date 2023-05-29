Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: 16-year-old stabbed in neck with switchblade during fight in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

16-year-old stabbed with switchblade in the Bronx
16-year-old stabbed with switchblade in the Bronx 00:21

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old was stabbed in the neck Sunday in the Bronx. 

Police released a photo of the suspect they're searching for Monday. 

Investigators say the victim got into a dispute with the suspect around 8 p.m. near Richman Plaza and Matthewson Road. 

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the right side of the neck with a switchblade. 

The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 10:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.