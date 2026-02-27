Pokémon Day celebrated across NYC as franchise marks 30th anniversary

Thirty years ago, a little game called "Pocket Monsters" launched, marking the start of a phenomenon that would evolve into a behemoth known as Pokémon.

Fans across New York City waited in line for special events to buy, trade and even bid on originals.

NYC trading card shop gets support after robbery

Courtney Chin founded Trainer Court, formerly Poké Court, three years ago. It started as an e-commerce site based out of a bedroom and has grown to a storefront in the Meatpacking District.

"Really nice to see a franchise that is so long-lasting, so genuine, so wholesome," Chin said.

In January, it was robbed at gunpoint of what police say was about $100,000 worth of items. Two men were later arrested and face robbery and conspiracy charges.

Peter Du, head of partnerships at Trainer Court, said the store has since gotten lots of love from around the world.

"We're literally getting care packages, boxes of cards, messages from people," he said.

As a thank you to the community, Trainer Court and its partners are giving out $50,000 worth of Pokémon merchandise.

What Pokémon means to the fans

Some fans don't know a world without Pokémon.

"I've just been in, like, every aspect of Pokémon my entire life," Queens resident Chase Pinheiro said.

"I am 24, so I am outdated by a lot of these Pokémon," content creator Lucky Card Erik said.

He flew in from Los Angeles for Friday's event, as did Queens native voice actress Sarah Natochenny, who voiced Pokémon protagonist Ash Ketchum for 17 years.

"It's the thing that everybody kind of gravitates towards when they're going through hard times or just enjoying their childhoods," Natochenny said.

The franchise has now been around long enough that those who became Pokémon fans as kids are passing the love onto their own children.

"It just like kinda lets us live our childhood over again," mom Sheila Tovar said.