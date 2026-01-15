Video shows NYC Pokémon card store smash-and-grab armed robbery

Video shows four suspects smashing a glass case and robbing a Pokémon trading card store Wednesday in Manhattan.

It happened around 7 p.m. at The Poké Court on West 13th Street in the Meatpacking District.

The suspects showed a gun and threatened a 27-year-old man before taking his phone, police said.

One person, dressed in all black with green gloves, was seen on surveillance video taking a hammer to a display case with various trading cards inside.

Police didn't confirm the value of the items, but some trading cards carry a high price tag.

Pokémon cards can be worth thousands

What started as just a children's game has now turned into a lucrative business.

"Those cards you would pay a couple of dollars for. Twenty-five years later, those cards are (worth) thousands of dollars," Massachusetts card shop owner Rod Crochiere previously told CBS News Boston. There have been several similar robberies in Massachusetts.

The cards are valued based on a grading scale, which determines the quality of the card based on a scale of 1-10.

YouTuber and now wrestler Logan Paul posted on X on Tuesday that he is selling a Pokémon card for millions.

Recent, similiar thefts in NYC

In October, a man stole nearly $10,000 worth of baseball and Pokémon cards from Tom Brady's CardVault store in the city

Officers said he manipulated a card reader machine to buy $2,633 without actually paying. The same man returned two times later in the day to make two more fraudulent purchases.

Investigators said he was also tied to more thefts at other card stores in Brooklyn and in Nashville, Tennessee.