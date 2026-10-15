Plaza Hotel in NYC closing for 4-year renovation starting in 2027

New York City's Plaza Hotel is closing for at least four years for repair and restoration work on its facade.

The iconic Fifth Avenue hotel will close starting in January, officials announced Wednesday.

The Plaza has been a landmark in Manhattan for more than 100 years. It first opened its doors in 1907 and has been recognized for its "architectural character, exceptional craftsmanship, and enduring presence."

"Understanding the unique place in New York City's architectural heritage and cultural history it holds, The Plaza Hotel is advancing plans for repair and restoration works to its landmark-protected façade," the announcement stated. "The undertaking reflects the complexity of maintaining a property of such architectural and historical significance, with careful consideration given to preservation requirements and the building's long-term care, as well as the safety of our guests, employees, and the wider community."

No details about how much the makeover will cost or specific renovations were released.

The announcement said the plans require detailed planning and coordination with stakeholders and adherence to historic preservation requirements.

A view of the Plaza Hotel on 59th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan in New York City. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images / www.RoyRochlin.com

The last time the hotel closed was during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when it shut its doors for more than a year. It also closed from 2005 to 2008 for a $450 million lobby-to-roof restoration.

"Home Alone 2," "Bride Wars," and "The Great Gatsby" are just a few movies filmed at the hotel. Meanwhile, the classic children's books Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime are about a young girl living at the top of the hotel.