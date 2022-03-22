Plaza Hotel doorman stops man suspected of punching 9-year-old girl

NEW YORK -- A Plaza Hotel doorman is being credited with stopping a suspect accused of punching a 9-year-old girl in Midtown.

Police sources told CBS2 the apparently unprovoked attack happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday near Fifth Avenue and 59th Street, outside Central Park.

The girl was walking with her mother when she was punched in side of the face by a stranger.

Doorman Neil Johnson heard the commotion. He ran over and stopped the suspect from getting away.

"I turned around and faced him and yelled at him not to move anymore, and stay where he was. I'm really just glad he did," Johnson said.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with assault.

The victim, a tourist from Florida, was treated at the scene for bruising.