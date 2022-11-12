Theater publication Playbill leaves Twitter, citing "tolerance for hate, negativity and misinformation"
NEW YORK -- The theater publication Playbill is leaving Twitter.
The company posted its final tweet Friday, saying it will no longer be active on the social media site.
RELATED STORY: Elon Musk warns Twitter could face bankruptcy as top executives flee
Playbill says in recent weeks, Twitter has expanded its tolerance for hate, negativity and misinformation.
