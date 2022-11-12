Theater publication Playbill leaves Twitter, citing "tolerance for hate, negativity and misinformation"

Theater publication Playbill says it's leaving Twitter

NEW YORK -- The theater publication Playbill is leaving Twitter.

The company posted its final tweet Friday, saying it will no longer be active on the social media site.

Playbill says in recent weeks, Twitter has expanded its tolerance for hate, negativity and misinformation.