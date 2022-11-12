Theater publication Playbill leaves Twitter, citing "tolerance for hate, negativity and misinformation"

Watch CBS News
By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The theater publication Playbill is leaving Twitter.

The company posted its final tweet Friday, saying it will no longer be active on the social media site.

Playbill says in recent weeks, Twitter has expanded its tolerance for hate, negativity and misinformation.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 7:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

